Kalinić to arrive in Rome on Sunday ahead of move from Atletico
01 September at 11:35Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid veteran striker Nikola Kalinić is edging closer to joining Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma.
The Rome-based club have been linked with the 31-year-old as they see him as a perfect fit in order to bolster their attacking options for the 2019-20 season.
As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Kalinić is set to arrive in Rome on Sunday in order to complete his move.
Kalinić will join Roma on a two-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent for the sum of €20 million.
