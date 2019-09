Kalinić to arrive in Rome on Sunday ahead of move from Atletico

Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid veteran striker Nikola Kalinić is edging closer to joining Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma.The Rome-based club have been linked with the 31-year-old as they see him as a perfect fit in order to bolster their attacking options for the 2019-20 season.As per Gazzetta dello Sport , Kalinić is set to arrive in Rome on Sunday in order to complete his move.Kalinić will join Roma on a two-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent for the sum of €20 million.