The Juventus machine cannot be stopped. The victory against Napoli was the seventh win in seven rounds in Serie A for the Bianconeri and the word Scudetto is already starting to be spoken of, and there are those who have already congratulated Juventus for the title.



This can be said about former Milan striker Nikola Kalinic, who is currently at Atletico Madrid. The Croatian striker commented on Bonucci's Instagram post with a rather cryptic congratulations message for the Rossoneri fans.



"Congratulations on the Scudetto," Kalinic wrote. A comment that has unleashed superstitious Juventus fans as well as irritated Milan fans.



The two met last season at Milan and as it seems they have built a good relationship with one another, despite both departing the club after a summer of many changes, mainly in terms of ownership.



As mentioned, Kalinic moved to Atletico Madrid this summer but has not yet made an impression at the club. He has collected only 76 competitive minutes in the La Liga so far.



