Kane injury: Liverpool, Roma and ex-Man Utd stars emerge as replacements for Spurs star

kane, tottenham, infortunio, caviglia, medico, 2018/19
25 January at 17:30
Tottenham Hotpsur crashed out of the Carabao Cup yesterday evening, defeated on penalties by Chelsea after a match that finished 1-0 in normal time. Spurs were without several key players, including Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Heung Min Son and, most importantly, Harry Kane.

Without their leading man, Spurs are weakened and are therefore looking at 3 potential emergency options to cope with their lack of 'Hurricane' Harry Kane. 

As per English newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Spurs are interested in signing Liverpool's Belgian forward Divock Origi - who has been out of favour with the Reds and could seek a move elsewhere.

The Italian media are reporting that Roma's Patrik Schick is who Spurs want to sign; the Czech struggling so far for the Giallorossi and the club already considering selling him on.

Finally, reports from Tuttosport suggested that Spurs have contacted former Manchester United forward Giuseppe Rossi about a potential move. The Ital-American is out of contract and has been training with Manchester United, leading some to believe that Spurs could pounce.

