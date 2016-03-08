Chelsea star Kanté misses training ahead of Europa League final



Reports in the British press suggest that N'Golo Kanté is at serious risk for the Europa League Wednesday final against Arsenal. The Frenchman reported a knee injury during Saturday's training.



Chelsea have not given up hope of Kanté playing a part despite the midfielder missing training to have treatment on a knee injury.



Kanté travelled to Baku with the squad on Monday afternoon and, while he remains a major doubt, his fitness will be closely monitored before a decision is made as to whether he plays against Arsenal on Wednesday. Ross Barkley would most likely be drafted in should the World Cup winner be ruled out.



Kanté, who had only just recovered from a hamstring complaint that ruled him out of Chelsea’s previous two matches, twisted a knee while making a challenge in a training session on Saturday.



