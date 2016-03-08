Kanu reveals he saved more than 500 lives

Former Former Arsenal and Inter Milan striker Nwankwo Kanu has revealed his foundation has saved more than 500 lives so far.



"We have saved 542. Kani told the Guardian," This week, four patients went to Sudan and we're hearing that, "Kanu told the Guardian.



" We have partnered with hospitals, we do check- we talk to the parents, we educate them and at the same time we take the kids to other countries for operations. The goal of the foundation is to build our own cardiac hospitals in Africa, starting in Nigeria. It would make it all much easier.



