Karamoh could benefit from preseason under Conte at Inter



The agent Oscar Damiani, who represents Inter’s Yann Karamoh spoke to Radio Sportiva about his client’s future.



"Karamoh could do the preseason preparation with Conte and this could be something very positive for the boy. He is a very young player, so we'll see if he leaves on loan".



It has been reported recently that Karamoh could be involved in a deal that would see him go to Fiorentina in part of the deal that would see Chiesa come the other way.



The young Frenchman has played 22 games in Ligue 1 this season but only managed to find the net on 3 occasions.



