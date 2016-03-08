The Liverpool goalkeeper is on a season-long loan at Besiktas, yet claimed that his Coach back at Melwood wanted him to stay.

Karius became an overnight celebrity because of the two clangers he made in the Champions League final back in May, which arguably cost Liverpool the title.

Needing to play regularly after Alisson joined from Roma, the German chose to move, but said that Klopp wanted to keep him.

“I spoke to him and asked him for my wish, it is important to me to play for Besiktas. I talked with him for a long time and he understood my situation.

"I think it was a good deal for everyone. He wished me well but he said he would have liked to keep me."

Karius has big plans for the Turkish giants….

"I come here because I think I can make the next step in my career, improve as a player and also help the whole team to improve," he said.

"I'm still young for a goalkeeper. I want to make the next step and hopefully win many titles with Besiktas."