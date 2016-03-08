...
Karius tweets about Liverpool-Barcelona and Reds fans reply in style - watch

08 May at 16:55
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius celebrated Liverpool's win against Barcelona on Twitter. The German goalkeeper left the Reds in the summer after his mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid one year ago.

Fans of the Premier League side, however, seem to have forgiven their former goalkeeper. That's, at least, what emerges from the replies that they've left below Karius' tweet.

Most of them support Karius and thank him for what he's done for the club.

The most popular comment is always the same: 'You will never walk alone".
  Watch the best reaction in the gallery

