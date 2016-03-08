Karsdorp reflects on time at Roma: 'You are left alone, I was shocked'

14 August at 23:20
Roma defender Rick Karsdorp has revealed details about his time at Roma, saying that he felt alone at the club many times and he was shocked about it.

Karsdorp joined Roma in the summer of 2017 under the tutelage of Monchi but things for the Dutchman haven't worked out too well. He has now been loaned back to Feyenoord- the club he had joined Roma from.

In an interview that the right-back gave to the Dutch press, he talked about his time with Roma.

He said: " There you are left very alone. Some kids walk five minutes before training , while others have already spent two hours in the gym. 

"There are workouts where you don't talk to anyone , everyone does their own thing. When I was at Rome I was really shocked. Is this the atmosphere? I like Holland better. 

"There are a few laughs in the locker room. I have to have a good atmosphere around, so I feel good here. I didn't trust myself in Rome during the preparation.The departure? A weight immediately fell from my shoulders, all the tension disappeared when I knew I could leave."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.