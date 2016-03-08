Kean and Zaniolo could be left out of next Italy squad as Mancini backs Di Biagio
24 June at 14:30
According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport Moise Kean and Nicolò Zaniolo’s exclusion from the Italy Under 21 team is not the first time the pair have been reprimanded whilst representing the Azzurri. Di Biagio chose to exclude the Roma midfielder and Juve striker following repeated tardiness, that caused continuous delays in training sessions and tactical meetings.
According to the report the pair were left out of Italy’s senior team the last time they were called up, for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Bosnia Herzegovina for similar reasons. And now Roberto Mancini has threatened to extend that punishment for the next round of matches for the senior Italy side, as he prepares to ignore the two players for his next squad. Following the latest Under 21 match against Belgium, Di Biagio said of the delays “One, two or three times is fine. Ten no ..."
The two players in question are undoubtedly two of Italy’s most talented players for the future, which looks bright for the Azzurri, but if they cannot curb these selfish tendencies and focus on the greater good of the team, then it could well be that these two talents never reach the level of potential that is so obvious for all to see now.
