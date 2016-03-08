Kean called up by the Italy U-21 side, the latest

Moise Kean has been called up by the Italy U-21 side for their upcoming games. Kean is viewed as one of the brightest talents within the U-21 Italian side as he will get another chance to prove his worth for them. Nicolo Barella and Patrick Cutrone aren't called up by the U-21 side since they were recently called up by Roberto Mancini's senior team. You can view the entire list of U-21 call-ups bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



Italy U21 squad call-ups: Emil Audero (Sampdoria), Lorenzo Montipo (Benevento), Simone Scuffet (Udinese); Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo), Alessandro Bastoni (Parma), Davide Calabria (Milan), Sebastiano Luperto (Napoli), Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta), Luca Pellegrini (Roma); Giuseppe Pezzella (Udinese), Filippo Romagna (Cagliari); Gaetano Castrovilli (Cremonese), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo); Rolando Mandragora (Udinese), Alessandro Murgia (Lazio), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Luca Valzania (Atalanta), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma); Federico Bonazzoli (Padova), Simone Edera (Torino), Andrea Favilli (Genoa), Moise Kean (Juventus), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Vittorio Parigini (Torino), Luca Vido (Perugia)