Kean: 'I am used to winning and I want to bring this attitude to Everton'

04 August at 13:15
Moise Kean has been named officially as a Everton player this afternoon, giving his first interview as Toffees player to the club's official website:

"​I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the Club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve. I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy."

