Kean: 'I didn't leave Juve because of racism, Everton have ambitions'

06 August at 17:00
The adventure of Moise Kean at Everton begins. During a press conference, the former Juventus striker revealed why he chose to join the club, also commenting on the racial abuse in Italy.

"This team is like a family, I'm really enjoying myself. he supporters' banner and their solidarity in the fight against racism? A beautiful thing, because racism must always be fought. If I left Italy because of racism? Absolutely no.

"I'm a big fan of the team and the Premier League. I chose to come here because Everton are looking ahead just like me. How difficult was it to leave Juve? Everyone wants to play and prove themselves, I'm here to do this and to give 100%.

"My style? I'm someone who likes to help the team, give 100% to the teammates who run for me, to achieve our goals. What are the goals for the season? The goal is to aim as high as possible, from a personal point of view it's to score goals like all attackers.

"I was lucky enough to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and what I learned with him, I will bring here. The enthusiasm of the fans for my arrival? I saw this, but as always we will have to reward the fans when they come to the stadium," he concluded. 

