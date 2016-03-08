Kean: 'I must put my head down and work hard'

The former Juventus attacker is trying to move ahead after being faced with disciplinary proceedings in the Italy Under 21's side reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

Regarding his thoughts on the national team, Kean had this to say; "

Everyone targets the Nazionale, it's clear that the the same can be said for me, I hope. I can say that Nicolate is a great coach that motivates very well."



When questioned about his future and where it may lie, Kean responded;

On his future: "I don't think about the market now, others do. I look at the present, I only want to train and play".

Anthony Privetera