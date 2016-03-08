Kean: 'I suffered when I was a child, Juventus changed my life'

Juventus star striker Moise Kean reveals a few secrets about himself in an interview released with the Players’ Tribune. The Italian forward speaks about his private life, how he began his career as a footballer and how hard it was his childhood. “I didn’t have a beautiful past”, he says. “That’s why sometimes I think to what I did, how lucky I am today to have all this. I thank god every day for this”.



Watch Kean’s full interview in the video below:

