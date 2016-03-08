Kean: 'I suffered when I was a child, Juventus changed my life'

07 May at 16:00
Juventus star striker Moise Kean reveals a few secrets about himself in an interview released with the Players’ Tribune. The Italian forward speaks about his private life, how he began his career as a footballer and how hard it was his childhood. “I didn’t have a beautiful past”, he says. “That’s why sometimes I think to what I did, how lucky I am today to have all this. I thank god every day for this”.

Watch Kean’s full interview in the video below:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.