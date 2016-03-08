Kean on Italian citizenship: 'In the end we are from the same country and everyone should be treated as Italian'

24 March at 16:35
Juventus and Italian national team starlet Moise Kean has has opened up about his Italian citizenship and has revealed that his parents have been in Italy from the last 30 years.

After scoring against Finland yesterday for the Azzurri, Kean was talking to the press and talked about diversity in Italy.

He said: "I had it as soon as I was born, I was born here. My parents have been here for 30 years. Do continuous debates for immigrants and immigrant children bother me? Sorry, in the end if we are from the same country we must treat everyone as Italians, its not just about diversity."

