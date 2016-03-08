Kean: 'Ronaldo told me to pursue my dreams'
16 August at 17:35Former Juventus forward and current Everton star Moise Kean has revealed that it was Cristiano Ronaldo who advised him to pursue his dreams if he wanted by leaving Juve.
In an interview that Kean gave to the official Everton website, he talked about leaving Juve.
He said: "Before leaving Turin I spoke to my bianconeri team-mates. I also spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo who told me to pursue my dreams and to continue to work hard."
On greater responsibility, he said: "I have always had to take on great responsibilities in my career. I have always played against guys older than me and this has made me even stronger".
When asked about racism, the striker said: "It is a phenomenon that we must all fight together. Juventus was a great help when the Cagliari episode happened, I was concentrating to do the best for the team and I have to thank everyone for the support they gave me."
Kean has already made his debut for Everton, having appeared in their goalless draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.
Go to comments