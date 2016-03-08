Kean's brother: 'He is a Milan fan, but there is no club like Juventus'

The brother of Juventus sensation Moise Kean has said that the striker is an AC Milan fan but Juve is the place to be for him.



Kean heroically defied racist chants against them when he scored against Cagliari and celebrated with his arms outstretched in front of racist supporters. The Italian has been hailed for his act.



Kean's brother Giovanni was recently talking to Radio 1 and he talked about his brother being a Milan fan.



He said: "I told him that there are ignorant people I'm still, but we can't do anything about it. He has to think about what he's doing and not care about it, temperamentally he is strong: the more these things happen to him, the more he loads.



"No, I'm Juventus while he has always been a Milan player. Right now there are no teams like Juve."



Kean scored his fourth goal in just as many Serie A starts in the last four outings. He also scored twice in two games for the Italian national team recently.





