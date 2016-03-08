Kean's mother: 'We had very little money, Juventus turned him into a man from a kid'
25 March at 15:35Moise Kean's mother Isabelle has said that Juventus signed the youngster as a kid and played a big role in turning him into the man that he is.
Kean has been making headlines for the bianconeri and has recently scored for the Italian national team against Finland. He is also set to make an appearance for the Azzurri against Lichtenstein.
Kean's mother Isabelle was talking to Tuttosport about her son and she said: "They welcomed him as a child and turned him into a man. They made him study and train, they weaned him: not only in the field but also in life outside. They were his father."
She also talked about how Kean surprised her when he had signed for Juve: "There was little money in the house. He called me at half past five at night, I was going to work. I got scared, I thought something had happened to him.
"Instead he said, 'Mom, there's a surprise for you "I replied:" Don't tell me you didn't sign with Juventus. And he said, "No, Mom, I signed and you don't work anymore and come to live in Turin with me."
