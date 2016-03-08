“Maradona good, Pelè better, but George Best”: this was a famous slogan coined by the Northern Irish right winger to show his self-confidence and high self-esteem, that could even be judged as presumption. But it wasn’t.

I’m not here to uphold George Best, of course: it would be just a bit out of date and maybe ridiculous, considering the universally known greatness of the player, maybe controversial as a man; but I’m not here to try men, I give the job to God.



But I want to coin a new motto, to support a player that has got all the potential to become a star in the next future: how does “Keen on Kean” sound? Obviously, I’m talking about Moise Kean, the Juventus striker born on February 2000, who is really performing magic and giving to Italian fans the hope to have found the pillar of the National Team for the next 15 years, at least.

First, let me show you some numbers, that never lie. 237 minutes played in Serie A with 5 goals scored, with an average of one goal each 47,4 minutes; 3 matches with the Italian NT, at the age of 19, and already 2 goals scored.



What is it that he misses? Nothing, on the technical point of view; some goals in Champions League, in order to be definitely anointed on the Olympus of the next generation top players, like Mbappé, Sancho or de Ligt. The 22 November 2016, Moise Kean become the first player born in the 2000s to play in Champions League, coming on the pitch at the 87’ against Sevilla; but in his 3 matches played in the competition, he hasn’t scored a goal, yet. But I’m sure that he will score many goals in Champions League, as well as in Serie A and with the Azzurri’s jersey.



And which moment could be better than tonight, against Ajax, to start scoring in the top European competition? If I was Massimiliano Allegri, I would give him a chance from the beginning, in the crucial match of the Amsterdam Arena: the stars like Kean need a clear sky to bright, a prestigious stage to perform their best. This is the night for Moise Kean, even together with Cristiano Ronaldo, because the great players are made to play together. So, Keen on Kean will be my motto; and yours, I hope.

Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli