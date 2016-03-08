Keisuke Honda to make shock Serie A return?

Keisuke Honda could return to Serie A. After his experience at AC Milan, the Japanese midfielder would be in the crosshairs of Brescia, newly-promoted from Serie B this season, as reported by Brescia Oggi.



Honda made 92 appearances during his time in Italy for the Rossoneri, scoring 11 goals for the Milanese side. After leaving the club in 2017, Honda joined Mexican side Pachuca (24 appearances, 8 goals) and in Australia with Melbourne Victory (17 appearances, 7 goals).



His contract in Australia is about to expire and Brescia could take advantage of the situation and after experiences in minor leagues, Keisuke Honda could, at the age of 32, return to playing in the top flight of Italian football.