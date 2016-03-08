Monaco winger Keita Balde is close to joining Inter, Il Corriere dello Sport can confirm.The former Lazio winger has reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri and according to the Italian paper the two clubs have also agreed the player’s price-tag with Keita who will join the Serie A giants on loan with option to buy.Inter will pay a fee for the player’s season loan deal but at the moment the agreement has been put on hold by Antonio Candreva who should move the opposite direction switching Inter with Monaco.