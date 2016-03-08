Inizia la giornata di Keita: alle 9 le visite mediche, nel tardo pomeriggio la firma sul contratto. pic.twitter.com/KAZEC7KmUa — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 13 agosto 2018

Monaco attacking winger Keita Balde has just arrived at Milan's Humanitas clinic to undergo his medical tests with Inter.The Senegalese striker arrived in Milan yesterday night speaking a few words with the reporters waiting for him at the airport: "I'm really happy to be here", Keita said. "I will talk after that the medical tests are complete. Spalletti? He was very important for my choice."Watch Keita's arrival for his Inter medical and follow today's updates here.