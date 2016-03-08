Keita Baldé has 3 games to guarantee his Inter career

Keita Baldé has 3 games to ensure without a doubt that the Nerazzurri will sign the striker in the summer.



Eintracht, the derby and Lazio, after the international break for, the Nerazzurri journey could be marked by these three challenges. These games will mark the future of Inter, but also that of Keita, who wants to stay in Milan.



However, the redemption is far from safe as the pact with Monaco provides for a payment of another 36 million euros, which should be added to the 4 already paid for the interest-bearing loan. A figure that Inter currently considered high, also because in the meantime the Nerazzurri have already budgeted 20 million euros for the redemption of Politano from Sassuolo.



Marotta will try to convince Monaco to lower the claims but also the attacker will have to prove to be a valid and reliable element for the future of the Nerazzurri club.



Eleven days of the championship and what remains of the Europa League. The most important target remains that of winning the Champions league place for next season but beating the Eintracht and continuing the European experience has a lot of value for Suning.



With the absence of Icardi (in talks with the club to establish reinstatement in the squad) and Lautaro Martinez (suspended), against the Germans, Inter could use Keita Baldé, in a central point, as happened already other times in his career. An opportunity that the Senegalese will not be able to pass up if he wants to aspire to redemption.



