Keita Balde on Lazio: 'I respect them, they helped me grow; would I celebrate...'
28 March at 20:15Keita Balde will face off against his former club Lazio this weekend as the Nerazzurri look to defeat an improving Biancocelesti team who are looking to prove themselves worthy of a good run in the pursuit of Champions League football.
Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the match, Keita said the following:
"The goal is to continue like this, now we are in third but we will give everything to get even second place until the maths stops us. We are all to give more and more.
ON LAZIO - "I spent so many years there, they helped me grow; they gave me as much as I gave to them. I respect them. It's always nice to play against them. If I would celebrate after a goal? I can't say anything, however out of respect I initially say no."
ON ICARDI - "I arrived yesterday, I know nothing. But I know that whoever is playing gives everything and will always give everything. I speak of who plays."
ON THE FUTURE - "I want to show that I can stay here for so many years. I want to make the fans and the people of this club rejoice. I will work hard, strong and stay here."
