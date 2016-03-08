Keita Balde possible return to Serie A

Sky Sport reporting that Keita Balde is an important target for Luciano Spalletti's Inter this summer.



The Nerazzurri have always admired Keita Balde since his spell at Lazio, now after Spalletti requested Keita, Inter have started negotiations with Monaco over the player and it is believed Antonio Candreva could be part of the deal.



This could be a loan swap deal and it is possible that Candreva will not be part of the deal between the teams, as daily newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport suggested the Senegalese forward could move to Inter Milan for a sum of €30 million.



Kieta hasn't enjoyed the best spell at Monaco, yet he scored 16 goals and three assists in his last season with the Biancocelesti, playing in all different positions in attack for La Aquile. He would be the perfect fit for Spalletti as the coach is looking for a versatile player to occupy any role upfront next season.

