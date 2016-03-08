On his official presentation, Keita Balde Diao spoke about his new adventure with Inter, as captured by Inter TV



On Juve: "I don't think about others, if we win our matches we can put up a good fight. They [Juve] don't scare us.



On his future: "Where do I see myself in a year? At Inter. There were contacts three years ago with them, this year it finally materialized. De Vrij? We want to make history with Inter, let's hope it goes well."



On Ronaldo: "The Italian league has always been tough, with great players. This year, it's even tougher, which is good for everyone."

On Spalletti: "He's a very experienced coach who knows Italian football very well. Everyone spoke highly of him, I think I can improve a lot here."On his position: "Which I prefer? I don't have a favourite, I think I can play in all of the front four."