Keita injury: How long the Liverpool star could remain out of action
17 October at 12:55Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita sustained an injury while on international duty in a match between his Guinea and Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.
The player received a knock in his country's 1-1 draw and injured his hamstring, according to Agence France Presse. With this injury, he has joined Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk on the injury list for Liverpool during the international break.
The 23-year-old will undergo medical examinations upon his return to England which will determine the extent of the injury. In the best case, the hamstring strain could be light and would be treated in a couple of days.
However, if the strain turns out to be a more serious one, it could take weeks or even months for the player until he returns to full fitness. But for now, it remains to be seen and Liverpool are waiting for the player to return for him to undergo necessary tests.
