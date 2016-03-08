Keita not worried for Inter defeat

This summer Inter Milan signed a number of top players from Europe's most elite teams and with their opening fixture against Sassuolo, it was highly expected that the Nerazzurri would step into the breach.



However, we only witnessed poor displays from the boys in black and blue strips as they suffered a 1-0 loss to the home side with a penalty scored by Domenico Berardi.



Keita Balde made his debut for Inter, and despite showing flashes of his talent he failed to leave his mark. After the game Keita posted these words on his Instagram story: "It just started ... forza Inter."

