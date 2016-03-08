Keita Balde uomo che stimo pic.twitter.com/ItO27tA5vo — ErrataConiuge

Inter star Keita Balde refused to shake hand with his manager Luciano Spalletti at the end of Inter’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday night.The Senegal winger had just been reproached by his manager and Spalletti explained what happened after the final whistle.“I told him something that you can say at the end of the game”, Spalletti told Sky.“I said the same thing to Politano and Keita. In that moment the lads couldn’t keep the ball in our final third, Fiorentina were pressing high and I needed Politano and Keita to sit deep in the middle of the pitch to obstruct Fiorentina.”