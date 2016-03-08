Kepa never wanted to 'disobey' Sarri's orders
25 February at 21:55Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa reportedly never wanted to disobey Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's orders when he refused to be subbed off during the Blues' League Cup final against Manchester City.
Minutes before the penalties started, Sarri was furious with Kepa about the fact that he wasn't coming off for Willy Caballero. The Italian was very angry and so was his staff and Sarri event threatened to walk back into the dressing room because of Kepa's actions.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Kepa didn't disobey the orders that Sarri gave and what happened was not deliberate.
The Italian outlet state that an English journalist who knows Spanish was called into the Blues dressing room after Chelsea lost the penalty shootout. He was asked to translate what exactly Kepa thought when he refused to come off.
Kepa revealed that he wanted to stay on because he felt alright and was not injured. What he did wasn't deliberate but dictated by his condition and the state of his injury.
