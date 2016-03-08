Kepa praises Sarri and reveals why he doesn’t regret Real Madrid move
05 June at 13:30Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has given an interview to Marca in which he discusses amongst other things the effect that Maurizio Sarri has had on his game, and his feelings over Madrid’s failed attempts to land the shot-stopper in the January 2018 transfer window.
ON MADRID – “I do not see it as a bad thing. It was one more experience in my life and I had to pass it. I learned because everything happened to me. It will serve me for the future. There was a lot of talk about me. Everyone talked. Because of my way of being I did not want to talk until it was all finished, but I wanted to clarify it. Those were the most difficult moments.
ON SARRI – “He is Innovative. He has a very good game idea. Of association, of playing from behind, but looking for verticality with passes to overcome lines. It is a way of playing that needs time for the team to absorb it well because you need mechanisms, players of certain characteristics. For him, at 65, it was the first title he won, as for me. He has had a great season and the objectives have been met. We all have, our follies, our way of being special. He is passionate, very expressive. From the outside, it causes him to look different.”
