Kessie and Bakayoko show shirt to mock Acerbi, Lazio stars react on social media - pics

SHOW GALLERY

AC Milan beat Lazio today by a 1-0 score line thanks to a late Kessie penalty-kick. There was a lot of tension between both sides towards the end of the game as Lazio weren't happy with the outcome of the game. After the final whistle, Kessie and Chelsea loanee Bakayoko went under the 'Curva rossonera' with Acerbi's jersey in their hands (like if it was a war trophy). Acerbi wasn't very pleased of the matter as he said 'I swapped jerseys with him to put an end to the story. To do this afterwards is a sign of weakness'. Immobile also added: 'Don't worry about it, you are a champion on and off the pitch, they are two little men...'.



Bakayoko apologized for the incident afterwards on social media as the tension between both clubs still seems to be very high. View some pics on the matter in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.