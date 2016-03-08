Kessie and Bakayoko to receive fines after Milan-Lazio drama
15 April at 18:00AC Milan are currently awaiting the decision of the sporting judge as Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko face scrutiny after controversy in the aftermath of Milan's 1-0 victory over Lazio. After a fairly banterous exchange between Tiemoue Bakayoko and Francesco Acerbi on social media before the game, the former, who was given Acerbi's shirt as a gesture of peace after fighting broke out amongst the players, paraded said shirt, alongside Kessie, around San Siro like a hunting trophy.
According to what has been reported by Sport Mediaset, Kessie and Bakayoko will likely be receiving fans for their unsportsmanlike behaviour - more than likely not being banned for their actions.
Milan won the match 1-0 after Kessie scored a penalty towards the end of the game; Lazio will get their chance at redemption when the fixture is replayed in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi final on the 24th April - the first leg having finished 0-0 in Rome.
