Kessie and Bakayoko to receive fines after Milan-Lazio drama

15 April at 18:00
AC Milan are currently awaiting the decision of the sporting judge as Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko face scrutiny after controversy in the aftermath of Milan's 1-0 victory over Lazio. After a fairly banterous exchange between Tiemoue Bakayoko and Francesco Acerbi on social media before the game, the former, who was given Acerbi's shirt as a gesture of peace after fighting broke out amongst the players, paraded said shirt, alongside Kessie, around San Siro like a hunting trophy.

According to what has been reported by Sport Mediaset, Kessie and Bakayoko will likely be receiving fans for their unsportsmanlike behaviour - more than likely not being banned for their actions. 

Milan won the match 1-0 after Kessie scored a penalty towards the end of the game; Lazio will get their chance at redemption when the fixture is replayed in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi final on the 24th April - the first leg having finished 0-0 in Rome.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.