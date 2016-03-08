Kessie angry as his fine is double that of Biglia
29 March at 13:00Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia got into a feud the other week, after the Milan derby in which the Rossoneri lost 3-2 to their city rivals Inter Milan. AC Milan have decided to fine both players for their involvement in the dispute but Kessie is frustrated with the outcome.
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Kessie has been forced to pay a fine double that of Biglia; leading him to grow frustrated and puzzled as to why this is the case.
Kessie has been fined €40,000 and also had a meeting with him, his agent and the Milan management to discuss the next steps. The Ivorian's behaviour will be expected to improve or he could see an exit from the club already. The midfielder has been strong this season; providing great depth for the midfield of the Rossoneri and putting in some commanding performances when on the field.
