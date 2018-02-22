Franck Kessie was interviewed by Milan for the club's match program ahead of the clash with Fiorentina, where he spoke about the season that soon will be over.

"Gattuso? I have a good relationship with the coach, he wants to give confidence to the players. He said I was similar to him, but Gattuso as a player was stronger than me, he won everything.



"Playing many games? I have to say thank you to Gattuso and Montella, who always put me on the pitch. I am at the manager's disposal, so I played a lot of matches."

The Rossoneri could secure 6th place, in other words Europa League group stage, with a win against Fiorentina at San Siro this evening.

"It's gone well, we had our difficulties but we have to reach the Europa League goal. Next year, I want to improve even more to reach Champions League.