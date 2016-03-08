Kessie hails Bakayoko: 'He's a crazy player'

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has hailed the qualities and important that Tiemoue Bakayoko has in the side, by calling him a 'crazy player'.



The Frenchman has become a very vital figure for Milan in recent games and his midfield performances alongside Kessie have helped the rossoneri dominate games at will. This comes after he had struggled a lot in his first few games.



Kessie was talking to Sky Sports about his midfield partner after the 3-0 win over Empoli and he praised him.



He said: "The championship is still long, we have to continue like this. When you win it's the best Milan, we have to think about playing as the coach says.



"I have to do more than last year, Bakayoko is helping the team a lot and he has to keep going on that way, football is like that, when you go wrong, you whistle now but he's a crazy player. "



Kessie found the back of the net for Milan yesterday during their 3-0 win over Empoli, as they went to within a point behind 4th placed Inter, who face Empoli on Sunday.



