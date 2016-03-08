Kessie is up for sale: three Premier League clubs want him
02 August at 20:55AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is up for sale this summer and there is no shortage of potential suitors for the former Atalanta man.
The rossoneri are looking to reinvigorate their midfield this summer and the signings of Ismael Bennacer and Rade Krunic is a clear sign of that. We understand that Marco Giampaolo is looking for technicality in midfield and the rossoneri are ready to let a more physical player in Kessie leave.
Maldini and Zvonomir Boban have fixed the price for the Ivorian and value him at around 40 million euros and want to record a capital profit through a possible sale.
The option of China is not available anymore for Kessie, but Tottenham and their North-London rivals in Arsenal like him. So do Everton. But there have only been timid enquiries for the player, no offers.
Kessie's future seems further away from the San Siro and the English window ends on the 8th of August. He will be the last to join up with the squad along with Bennacer later this month as both of them had taken part in the African Cup of Nations.
