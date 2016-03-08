Kessie: 'Milan asked me to stay at the club..'
31 August at 21:55AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed that the club never asked him to leave the club this summer.
Kessie started for Milan in their 1-0 win over Brescia earlier today after having come on from the bench in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Udinese in the club's first game of the season.
In an interview that Kessie gave in the mixed zone after the game, he talked about the summer and the speculation about him being linked with a move away from the club.
He said: "Milan never told me to leave, on the contrary, he asked me to stay. I still want to give a lot, I'm very good at the Rossoneri".
