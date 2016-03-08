Kessie on the bench against Sampdoria for his part the pitchside argument with Biglia

Franck Kessie could be placed on the bench against Sampdoria, as punishment for his part in the fight with teammate Lucas Biglia during the Milan derby.



Kessie, AC Milan midfielder, is expected back in Milan today after representing his nation on international duty. The player is to have a meeting is head coach Gattuso in order to sort out his punishment for his involvement in the pitchside argument



The two, in fact, did meet met face-to-face after the derby lost against Inter and the Ivorian midfielder was understood to be the protagonist of a mini fight on the bench with his teammate Biglia team. The two were publicly reprimanded by Gattuso at the end of the match and fined by the club. Biglia, who has not been away with his national team has already been in direct communication with the coach.



Today, according to the Corriere dello Sport, it will be up to Kessie, who will first head into the club to sign the maxi fine imposed on him then he will talk face to face with Gattuso to discuss the possibility of further punishments.



Kessiè has featured 26 times this season, scoring 4 goals in Serie A.



