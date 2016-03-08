Kessie puts transfer talk behind him: 'This was a huge win, onto the next one' - pics

AC Milan took on Cagliari today in the Italian Serie A as this was a huge game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as they climb back up in the top 10 and they also moved closer to Cagliari in the Italian Serie A standings. After the game, Franck Kessie wrote the following message on Instagram: 'This was a crucial win for us, we are now focused on the Coppa Italia. Onto the next one...'. Despite his uncertain Milan future, Kessie seems focused on the rossoneri's next games. View so bellow...