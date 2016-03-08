Kessie's agent slams Verona statement: 'I found it shameful'
17 September at 14:35The agent of Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has slammed the statement that Hellas Verona released in response to accusations of their club racially abusing the rossoneri midfielder recently.
Kessie featured for Milan in their game against Hellas Verona recently as his side picked up a 1-0 win over the 10-men home side. But in the game, Kessie was racially abused by the fans of the home side and Verona released a statement later that was bashed by many.
In response to that, Kessie's agent George Atagana told La Repubblica: "I found it unacceptable, shameful. It denies the facts and confirms the tendency to consider what is not normal at all. I do not see any real will in Italy to address and solve the problem, as is the case in other European countries."
On how the players should react to it, he said: " Leave the pitch? I do not believe that it is right to invest them in the solution of a problem for which there are ad hoc control bodies. It does not seem to me that it is so difficult to identify racists and punish them. In other countries, I repeat, it happens. First of all, the appointed bodies must not close their eyes and stop their ears. Then, if the insults go on, the games should be suspended."
