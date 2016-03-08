Kessie set to be excluded from AC Milan squad for Sampdoria by Gattuso

In the coming days, the expected face-to-face meeting between Gennaro Gattuso and Franck Kessie will take place. The coach did not like the behaviour of the Ivorian during the last derby and will reiterate it to the interested party (probably in front of the rest of the group) on his return from commitments with the national team.



Both Kessie and Biglia will receive a fine (the management has already communicated it to their agents) but it is likely that the former Atalanta man, as reported by Tuttosport, will be excluded from Milan's team to play against Sampdoria in the next Serie A round.