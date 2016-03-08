Kessie set to be excluded from AC Milan squad for Sampdoria by Gattuso

26 March at 11:45
In the coming days, the expected face-to-face meeting between Gennaro Gattuso and Franck Kessie will take place. The coach did not like the behaviour of the Ivorian during the last derby and will reiterate it to the interested party (probably in front of the rest of the group) on his return from commitments with the national team.

Both Kessie and Biglia will receive a fine (the management has already communicated it to their agents) but it is likely that the former Atalanta man, as reported by Tuttosport, will be excluded from Milan's team to play against Sampdoria in the next Serie A round.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.