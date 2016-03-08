"When I arrived in Italy it was so cold I told my manager I couldn't do it and wanted to go back," said Kessie during the interview.

Luckily for Atalanta, Kessie opted to stay and did really well in order to earn himself a move to AC Milan in 2017.

In an interview with MilanTV, the official channel of AC Milan, Franck Kessie spoke about his biggest difficulty when he arrived in Italy in 2015, joining Atalanta.