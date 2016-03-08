Kessie: "When I arrived in Italy, I wanted to go back home"
23 September at 11:00In an interview with MilanTV, the official channel of AC Milan, Franck Kessie spoke about his biggest difficulty when he arrived in Italy in 2015, joining Atalanta.
"When I arrived in Italy it was so cold I told my manager I couldn't do it and wanted to go back," said Kessie during the interview.
Luckily for Atalanta, Kessie opted to stay and did really well in order to earn himself a move to AC Milan in 2017.
