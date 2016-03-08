Kessie: 'With Higuain we have a winning mentality and dream of the Champions League'
21 September at 18:30Milan managed to win their Europa League opener in Luxembourg against F91 Dudelange. After the match, midfielder Franck Kessie spoke to the microphones of Sky about Gattuso, the team and his new teammate Gonzalo Higuain.
“Gattuso is a great coach. He is very good at motivating players. He always does training with the same intensity and in the field, you can see it,” Kessie told Sky Sport.
“Higuain? He is a great player, who always scores 20-25 goals per season. We need this. A team like Milan must have this type of player, with a winning mentality. He does not ever want to lose the matches and we must always have this mentality.
“The goal is to do our best to return to the Champions League, from the first to the last player we have to do everything to succeed,” the Ivorian concluded.
