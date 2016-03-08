Kevin-Prince advices brother Jerome to leave Bayern, join Juve

Fiorentina striker Kevin-Prince Boateng has advised Jérôme Boateng to leave German giants Bayern Munich and come to Italy.The 31-year-old has been linked with the Italian Serie A outfit Juventus in the recently concluded transfer window.Kevin-Prince, while talking to, expressed his views about his brother’s potential move to Turin and revealed that he believes it will be the right decision to quit the German giants."It would have been great to see him here [in Italy],” said Kevin-Prince. “Especially since—as it seems now—that he won't play much at Bayern. In any case, I recommend him to leave Bayern and come join Juventus because it is a great club and Serie A is extremely interesting. "