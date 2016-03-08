Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals how his children reacted to Barcelona move
05 February at 20:10Barcelona's winter transfer window signing Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that to play for Barca was unthinkable for him at this age and has revealed how his children reacted to him joining the Catalan club.
The Ghanaian left Sassuolo this past month to join Barcelona in what was a very shocking transfer; perhaps the most shocking one this season.
While recently talking to La Vanguardia, the attacker talked about how he felt when Barca came calling and how his children reacted to realising that he will play alongside Lionel Messi.
He said: "I changed a lot of teams and at the end of my career here's the chance to play in this team is the most exciting thing to a footballer.
"I will be 32 years old in March, for me it was unthinkable I repeat, at this age it's a dream. How did my children react? Jermaine is 10 years old and has understood. Maddox is amazed that I will play with Messi."
Before having left for Barca, Boateng had scored 4 times for Sassuolo, appearing 13 times in the Serie A.
