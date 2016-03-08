Kevin Prince-Boateng's home robbed whilst making his league debut with Barca

Saturday February the 16th was a dramatic day in the life of Kevin Prince-Boateng. Boateng, who signed on loan for Barcelona from Sassuolo in January, was yet to play a single minute in the league for Barca before the weekend; his only game a Copa del Rey loss to Sevilla.Barcelona were hosting Real Valladolid at Camp Nou; and the forward played just over 60 minutes, before being taken off. Boateng did not score but was glad to finally get some La Liga minutes under his belt; after the shock move that took place in the winter transfer market.However, when Boateng returned home after the match, he realised that his home had been robbed; with SportMediaset reporting that the forward had around €300,000 worth of jewellery stolen, as well as an unconfirmed amount of cash. Catalan police believe that the suspects may have used the fact that Boateng was pre-engaged in the match in order to rob the house successfully without interruption and the police are hoping that this does not become a targeted and common strategy for thieves.

