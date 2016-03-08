Key to Sarri's Chelsea move: the details
10 July at 13:55Chelsea's possible signing of Jorginho will unlock the Blues' signing of Maurizio Sarri, who has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.
The Italian midfielder has drawn constant links with a move to Manchester City, but there have been hassles over bonuses due to which the transfer isn't complete yet.
SportItalia say that Chelsea will outbid Man City for Jorginho, who will travel to Naples from Brazil tomorrow after having spent his holidays there. Chelsea's offer will be enough for the midfielder to head to London.
And once Chelsea secure Jorginho, they will seal the signing of Maurizio Sarri too.
