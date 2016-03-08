Keylor Navas tops City's list to replace Bravo
23 August at 13:30Manchester City are interested in bringing Keylor Navas, according to the latest reports from AS.
The Spanish daily confirms that the Citizens have sent feelers to Real Madrid, who recently spent a packed on Thibaut Courtois, presumably making the Costa Rican’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu untenable.
The winner of three straight Champions League trophies with the Merengues, Keylor is wanted to replace Claudio Bravo, who on Monday tore his left Achilles tendon, keeping him out for the time being.
While Manchester City can count on Ederson as their starter – and he cost them €40 million last summer - a bit of serious competition would never hurt.
That said, Navas may not be so hot on a move: asked about a possible Courtois move before it was completed, the Costa Rican #1 said that he’d leave the club “over his dead body”. He has repeatedly emphasised his desire to remain, and he still has two years left on his current deal, too.
Real Madrid appear happy to facilitate the move, making the situation more fluid that Keylor wants it to be….
What will happen to the famed Costa Rican? Only time will tell…
